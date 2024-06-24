RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi blind school denied fire safety certificate
June 24, 2024  22:29
File image
File image
The Delhi Fire Services has refused the fire safety certificate to a blind school at Sewa Kutir in northern part of the city citing some shortcomings, according to a letter by the department.   

The fire department has requested the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness to rectify the shortcomings. 

The letter stated that the school building was inspected by an officer of the department on June 6 in the presence of Dr JL Sharma (principal) to check the existing fire safety measures and means of escape. 

The officer found that school building, which comprises the ground and first floor, had only one staircase with a width of 1.25 metre against the requirement of 1.50 metre or and additional staircase 75 cm. 

There was no fire extinguisher in the school building. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Rohit fires India to huge total vs Australia
T20 WC: Rohit fires India to huge total vs Australia

Images from the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 1 match between India and Australia, at Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Monday.

Ram temple sanctum sanctorum's roof is leaking, says chief priest
Ram temple sanctum sanctorum's roof is leaking, says chief priest

Alleging negligence in the construction of the temple, Das claimed that there was also no arrangement for the drainage of rainwater from the temple premises after the showers on Saturday midnight.

AIFF cries foul, strongly refutes Stimac's allegations
AIFF cries foul, strongly refutes Stimac's allegations

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) strongly refuted allegations made by former head coach Igor Stimac, calling them a deliberate attempt to tarnish the federation's reputation.

HC order on Kejriwal's bail tomorrow
HC order on Kejriwal's bail tomorrow

The Delhi high court will pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking a stay on the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the...

38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for 52-day Amarnath Yatra
38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for 52-day Amarnath Yatra

More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the natural ice Shiva Lingam formation inside the cave shrine last year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances