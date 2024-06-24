RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Day 4: Docs advise fasting Atishi to eat
June 24, 2024  16:22
Water Minister Atishi got her daily medical check-up earlier today. The medical bulletin of Delhi Water Minister Atishi reads: "A medical team from Lok Nayak Hospital came for medical examination of Atishi at Bhogal. Patient has been counselled for admission and oral intake, but the patient denied getting admitted." 

As Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered its fourth day, she said it would continue until 28 lakh Delhiites got water. 

Delhi Water Minister Atishi said, "The Haryana government has been giving 100 MGD less water to Delhi for the last 3 weeks. And until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue." 

 She stated that for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water to Delhi. 

 She said, "Today is the fourth day of my indefinite fast. I am on a fast because there is a huge shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water. All the water comes from neighbouring states. For the last 3 weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water to Delhiites." 

 She said that 100 MGD water means 46 crore litres of water and these 46 crore litres of water are used by 28 lakh Delhiites every day.
