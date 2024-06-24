Ayodhya Ram temple's roof is leaking: Chief priest

Ayodhya Ram temple's roof is leaking: Chief priestJune 24, 2024 20:31
Photo: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a leaky roof, claimed its chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.
In an interview to PTI, the priest said while care was taken to build a grand temple, not enough care was taken to ensure that the roof did not leak.
"This, despite there being so many engineers," he said.
Details soon.
