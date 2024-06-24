Ayodhya Ram temple's roof is leaking: Chief priest





In an interview to PTI, the priest said while care was taken to build a grand temple, not enough care was taken to ensure that the roof did not leak.





"This, despite there being so many engineers," he said.





Details soon.

