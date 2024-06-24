RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Attempt made to kill me during BJD rule: Odisha CM
June 24, 2024  21:38
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi/ANI Photo
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi/ANI Photo
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday alleged there was an attempt to assassinate him during the regime of the previous Biju Janaa Dal government by hurling bombs. 

Majhi, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, made the remark while addressing a function to felicitate him at Jhumpura in his home district Keonjhar. 

"There was an attempt to kill me in a bomb blast in Keonjhar's Mandua. However, I was saved due to God's blessings and the love of people," he said. 

"I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev and Lord Jagannath are with me," said the the chief minister. -- PTI
