15 people killed in 'terrorist acts' in Russia

At least 15 people including police officers and Orthodox priest, were killed after armed militants opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two Russian cities in Monday.





The simultaneous attacks occurred in Dagestan's largest city of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent.





Officials said that the police personnel had killed four gunmen in Makhachkala and two in Derbent.





Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed insurgency as terrorist acts.





Dagestan's Interior Ministry said a group of armed men shot at a synagogue and a church in the city of Derbent, located on the Caspian Sea. Both the church and the synagogue caught fire, according to state media. Almost simultaneously, reports appeared about an attack on a church and a traffic police post in the Dagestan capital, Makhachkala.





"This evening in Derbent and Makhachkala unknown (attackers) made attempts to destabilise the situation in society," Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov wrote on Telegram.





"We know who is behind these terrorist attacks and what objective they are pursuing," he added later, without specifying but referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.





"We must understand that war comes to our homes too. We felt it, but today we face it," he said.