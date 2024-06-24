RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
10 year old killed as toy train topples over in mall
June 24, 2024  19:43
Elante mall, Chandigarh. Pic: chandigarhtourism.in
Elante mall, Chandigarh. Pic: chandigarhtourism.in
A 10-year-old boy died after the compartment of a toy train in which he was taking a joy ride overturned at a mall in Chandigarh, the police said on Monday.        

The incident took place on Saturday night at Elante Mall, where the boy and his family from Balachaur in Nawanshahr, Punjab, were enjoying an outing, they said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. 

According to the police, Shahbaz was sitting in the last compartment, which overturned as the toy train made a turn, leaving the boy with severe head injuries.

The victim's cousin, who was also sitting along with Shahbaz in the four-compartment toy train, escaped unhurt, they added.

Shahbaz was rushed to the government medical college and hospital in Sector 32, where he died, a senior police official said.

"A case has been registered against the person who was operating the train and also the management of the mall," the police official said.

A case has been registered under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area Phase-1, he added.

The police have also taken the toy train in their custody. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Don't sell Ulips as investment products: Irdai to insurance companies
Don't sell Ulips as investment products: Irdai to insurance companies

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked life insurance companies not to advertise unit-linked plans as investment products in a recent circular.

Shubman Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is
Shubman Gill to captain new-look India in Zimbabwe T20Is

Youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy and Riyan Parag got the nod after their impressive performances in IPL 2024 earlier this year.

Union minister Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Union minister Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha election and took oath on Monday as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

INDIA bloc leaders protest in Parl with Constitution copies in hands
INDIA bloc leaders protest in Parl with Constitution copies in hands

Several opposition parties have claimed that the mandate of 2024 Lok Sabha elections was against the ruling haratiya Janata Party, even though it was able to form the government with support of other parties.

Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory
Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

Mudryk is known for his quirky, and very small, custom-made shin pads. He has one pair inscribed with a Christian-inspired message "Can't, Can't, Can't, Can"

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances