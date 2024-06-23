RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Youth killed as speeding car hits bike in Pune; NCP MLA's nephew held
June 23, 2024  19:29
A 19-year-old man was killed after a car allegedly driven by the nephew of an NCP MLA hit his motorbike on a highway in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The accused, Mayur Mohite, was arrested after the incident on Saturday, the police said, adding the car was speeding on the wrong side of the road. 

Khed NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil termed the incident as unfortunate and said he will not support any wrongdoing.

The accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mauje Eklahare village on the Pune-Nashik highway in Ambegaon taluka, the police on Sunday said, adding the victim was identified as Om Bhalerao.                 

"The accused was driving a Fortuner car on Pune-Nashik road. He was driving the car on the wrong side of the road while travelling to Manchar village when the vehicle had a head-on collision with the motorbike. The two-wheeler rider was seriously injured in the accident and lost his life," a senior police official said.

"Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident. The car driver has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him. We are conducting further probe into the incident," he added. -- PTI
