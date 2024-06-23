RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar, 3rd in a week
June 23, 2024  13:56
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on Sunday in third such incident in Bihar in less than a week, officials said. 

No casualty was reported in the incident that happened in Ghorasahan block in Motihari, they said. 

The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by the state's rural works department to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block. 

It was being built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, they added. 

"The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," additional chief secretary of RWD Dipak Kumar Singh said. 

"Senior officers of the district administration have reached the spot. A detailed report is awaited," he said. 

District magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the exact cause of the incident was being ascertained. 

"There are reports that a section of locals initially objected to the construction of certain pillars of the bridge. The police are also looking into this matter," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hoarding crash accused paid Rs 46L to firm of IPS officer's wife: Somaiya
Hoarding crash accused paid Rs 46L to firm of IPS officer's wife: Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that ad firm director Bhavesh Bhinde had paid Rs 46 lakh as bribe to a company of the wife of then GRP commissioner, who gave permission to install a hoarding which collapsed...

T20 WC: 'We beat Australia at last! Great achievement for Afghan cricket'
T20 WC: 'We beat Australia at last! Great achievement for Afghan cricket'

Afghanistan registered a stunning 21-run win for their first ever victory against Australia in international cricket.

T20 WC: Big-hitting Windies face South Africa in must-win clash
T20 WC: Big-hitting Windies face South Africa in must-win clash

West Indies will need their all-round firepower against a rampaging South Africa in their must-win final Super Eight clash.

First session of 18th LS from Monday; Speaker's election on Wednesday
First session of 18th LS from Monday; Speaker's election on Wednesday

The row over the appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker is likely to cast a shadow over the session.

SGPC lodges complaint against fashion designer for yoga at Golden Temple
SGPC lodges complaint against fashion designer for yoga at Golden Temple

Archana Makwana, however, has apologised for her actions and said she never intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances