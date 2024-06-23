Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar, 3rd in a week





No casualty was reported in the incident that happened in Ghorasahan block in Motihari, they said.





The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by the state's rural works department to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block.





It was being built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, they added.





"The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," additional chief secretary of RWD Dipak Kumar Singh said.





"Senior officers of the district administration have reached the spot. A detailed report is awaited," he said.





District magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the exact cause of the incident was being ascertained.





"There are reports that a section of locals initially objected to the construction of certain pillars of the bridge. The police are also looking into this matter," he said. -- PTI

