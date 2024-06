Two Tanzanian passengers held at Kochi airport with cocaine worth Rs 19 cr

The passengers -- one male and a female -- were apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence based on specific information that they received.





A DRI official said the passengers were subjected to x-ray screening last week, which revealed some capsules in their stomach.





The two passengers were taken to a private hospital near the airport and the drug capsules were extracted.





"Around 100 capsules were recovered, and on testing all were positive for cocaine. 1,945 grams of cocaine worth Rs 19 crore was seized," the official said.





He added that the accused were arrested on June 20 and the male passenger was produced before a local court which remanded him into judicial custody.





The woman passenger who was also examined is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. -- PTI

