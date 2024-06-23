RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sonakshi, Zaheer wed at private ceremony
June 23, 2024  20:39
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal after their wedding in Mumbai/Courtesy Instagram
"We are now man and wife," longtime actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal said on Sunday after their low-key ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. 

Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, wed in a civil marriage at the "Heeramandi" star's sea-facing Bandra West apartment with the blessings of their families and "both of our gods". 

The newlyweds shared their news of their wedding in a joint Instagram post. 

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and dedicated to hold on to it. 

"Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both of our families and both of our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," the couple captioned their wedding pictures. 

Both the bride and groom twinned in ivory: Sonakshi wore a saree, whereas Zaheer was dressed in a kurta-pyjama. -- PTI
