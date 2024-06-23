SGPC plaint against woman's Golden Temple Yoga





In its complaint, the SGPC claimed that the act was against Gurmat principles and sought appropriate action against the woman.





Soon after the complaint by SGPC, the woman reportedly issued multiple apologies on her Instagram handle, saying that she was unaware her act would hurt religious sentiments, reported The Times of India.





Following the Yoga by the womam, the SGPC suspended three of its employees and fined another one who were deployed in the parikrama for negligence.





The SGPC posted on X: "The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken strict notice of a girl for doing Yoga postures inside prakrama (circumambulation) at Sachkhand Sri Harimandar Sahib and spreading her photo through her social media accounts and has sent a complaint to the police commissioner for taking action against her. Moreover, the SGPC president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has issued orders to take action against three employees of Prakrama for not performing their duties diligently."





"The SGPC president advocate Dhami said that no one can be allowed to act against Sikh conduct at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, but some people deliberately ignore the sanctity and historical importance of this holy place and commit objectionable acts. He said that Sikh sentiments and Maryada have been hurt by the act done by a girl recently, so a complaint has been filed to the police. Harjinder Singh Dhami appealed to the Sangat that Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib has great reverence in the entire Sikh world and at the same time pilgrims belonging to every religion and class of the country and the world come here to pay obeisance with reverence, seeing that the Maryada (conduct) of this place should be followed, it stated on X. -- ANI

