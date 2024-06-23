RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal Revanna's brother arrested in sex assault case
June 23, 2024  09:24
Prajwal Revanna
Prajwal Revanna
Janata Dal-Secular MLC Suraj Revanna -- the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women -- was arrested on Sunday on charges of "unnatural offences" against him, police sources said.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and has been booked under different sections of the IPC, including "unnatural offences."
 
Suraj was questioned at CEN police station here overnight, before he was arrested, the sources said.
 
A 27 year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.
 
Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD-S MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.
 
However, Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically refuted the charge. Suraj had also alleged the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.
 
On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against the JD-S worker on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.
  
Shivakumar had alleged that the party worker was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.
 
It has been alleged that while the man demanded Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna, later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore. -- PTI
