'Munjya' crosses Rs 80 cr-mark at box office
June 23, 2024  13:24
Horror comedy Munjya has earned Rs 80.11 crore at the box office, the makers announced on Sunday. 

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the Hindi film stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the lead. 

It released on June 7. 

Production banner Maddock Films shared the update on its official X page. 

"Another weekend of #Munjya making waves at the Box Office," the banner captioned the post, stating the total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 80.11 crore in 16 days of its release. 

The latest offering in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature which has its roots in Marathi folklore. 

It stars Suhas Joshi, Ajay Purkar and Bhagyashree Limaye. 

Stree 2, the next film in the horror comedy universe, is set to be released in theatres on August 15. 

It is the sequel of 2018's Stree, which marked the beginning of the popular franchise. - PTI 
