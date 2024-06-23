Mortar shall defused near IB in J-K's Kathua

Mortar shall defused near IB in J-K's KathuaJune 23, 2024 22:53
File image
A 51-mm mortar shell was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.
The rusted mortar shell was noticed by a villager in his fields at Paharpur village near Haria chak police border post area, the officials said.
They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene and the explosive was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion without causing any damage. -- PTI