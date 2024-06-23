Mayawati declares nephew 'successor' again





In the middle of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, she had termed Akash Anand immature and relieved him of the party post.





After a national level meeting at the BSP state office in Lucknow on Sunday, the party in a statement said it was handing Akash Anand his former responsibilities back.





"BSP's national president Mayawati has once again given Akash Anand a chance to work in the party with full maturity. He will continue to hold all his posts in the party as before. That is, he will remain Mayawati's only successor along with being the party's national coordinator," the statement read.





Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said she is hopeful her nephew will emerge as a "mature" leader. -- PTI

