Mayawati declares nephew 'successor' again
June 23, 2024  17:43
BSP chief Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand (left)/File image
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday declared nephew Akash Anand her successor and made him the party's national coordinator, reversing her own previous decision. 

In the middle of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, she had termed Akash Anand immature and relieved him of the party post. 

After a national level meeting at the BSP state office in Lucknow on Sunday, the party in a statement said it was handing Akash Anand his former responsibilities back. 

"BSP's national president Mayawati has once again given Akash Anand a chance to work in the party with full maturity. He will continue to hold all his posts in the party as before. That is, he will remain Mayawati's only successor along with being the party's national coordinator," the statement read. 

Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said she is hopeful her nephew will emerge as a "mature" leader. -- PTI
