Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; 133 ultras slain so far this year





A gun battle broke out at 3:30 pm in a forest near Muhkot-Aamjhar villages under Khallari police station limits when a District Reserve Guard team under Dhamtari superintendent of police Anjneya Varshney was out on an anti-Maoist operation, the official said.





"The exchange of fire started while the patrolling team was cordoning off Muhkot-Aamjhar forest. Maoists escaped into the forest after funding security forces encircling them. A search of the area led to the discovery of the body of a Maoist as well as a self-loading rifle, Maoist literature and items of daily use," SP Varshney said.





The identity of the slain ultra has not been ascertained, he said, adding the search operation in the area will resume on Monday morning.





With Sunday's incident, 133 Maoists have been killed this year in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh. -- PTI

A Maoist was gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Sunday, a police official said.