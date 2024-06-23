RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; 133 ultras slain so far this year
June 23, 2024  22:58
image
A Maoist was gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Sunday, a police official said. 

A gun battle broke out at 3:30 pm in a forest near Muhkot-Aamjhar villages under Khallari police station limits when a District Reserve Guard team under Dhamtari superintendent of police Anjneya Varshney was out on an anti-Maoist operation, the official said. 

"The exchange of fire started while the patrolling team was cordoning off Muhkot-Aamjhar forest. Maoists escaped into the forest after funding security forces encircling them. A search of the area led to the discovery of the body of a Maoist as well as a self-loading rifle, Maoist literature and items of daily use," SP Varshney said. 

The identity of the slain ultra has not been ascertained, he said, adding the search operation in the area will resume on Monday morning. 

With Sunday's incident, 133 Maoists have been killed this year in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI files FIR over NEET-UG irregularities, to take over Bihar, Gujarat cases
CBI files FIR over NEET-UG irregularities, to take over Bihar, Gujarat cases

They said the agency is also taking steps to bring under its ambit cases registered in various states by the police.

'Top the Super 8s': Buttler reveals England's strategy
'Top the Super 8s': Buttler reveals England's strategy

Buttler praised leg-spinner Adil Rashid (2/13) and Liam Livinstone (1/24) for their efforts with the ball.

T20 WC PIX: Buttler blazes England into semis
T20 WC PIX: Buttler blazes England into semis

IMAGES from the Super Eight Match of the T20 World Cup, played between England and USA, in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday.

Excise policy: Kejriwal moves SC against HC's interim stay on bail order
Excise policy: Kejriwal moves SC against HC's interim stay on bail order

One of the lawyers of the chief minister said that they will be seeking urgent listing of the petition on Monday.

When I faced abuse ...: Rahul's emotional letter to Wayanad people
When I faced abuse ...: Rahul's emotional letter to Wayanad people

The Congress leader said his sister Priyanka Gandhi will be representing Wayanad if the people give her an opportunity and expressed confidence that she will do an excellent job at being their MP.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances