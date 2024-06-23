RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejri moves SC against HC stay on bail in ED case
June 23, 2024  20:11
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court's interim stay on a trial court's order granting him bail in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. 

The high court on Friday paused the release of the embattled chief minister after the trial court granted him bail on June 20. 

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday had the high court not granted the interim relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency. 

"Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," a vacation bench of the high court said and asked the parties to file written submissions by June 24. 

The high court said it was reserving the order for two-three days as it wanted to go through the entire case records. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd ODI: Mandhana leads India to series sweep over SA
3rd ODI: Mandhana leads India to series sweep over SA

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 48-ball 42 before Richa Ghosh sealed the chase with a six off Tumi Sekhukhune in the 41st over. India won with 56 balls to spare.

Mayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again, reverses previous decision
Mayawati declares nephew Akash as her heir again, reverses previous decision

Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said she is hopeful her nephew will emerge as a "mature" leader.

Archery WC: Indian recurve mixed team bag bronze
Archery WC: Indian recurve mixed team bag bronze

India finish with four medals in World Cup Stage 3.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Stock markets will take cues from trading activity of foreign investors and global trends this week with benchmark equity indices likely to face volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry, analysts said. Moreover, factors...

Illegal live streaming-betting racket with Pak link busted in Guj
Illegal live streaming-betting racket with Pak link busted in Guj

The server used for the purpose was tracked by cyber crime personnel to Divyanshu Patel, a resident of Unjha in Mehsana district, who was arrested, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances