Kejri moves SC against HC stay on bail in ED case





The high court on Friday paused the release of the embattled chief minister after the trial court granted him bail on June 20.





The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday had the high court not granted the interim relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.





"Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," a vacation bench of the high court said and asked the parties to file written submissions by June 24.





The high court said it was reserving the order for two-three days as it wanted to go through the entire case records. -- PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court's interim stay on a trial court's order granting him bail in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.