Huge cache of fake currency printed by Maoists seized in Chhattisgarh
June 23, 2024  20:01
Security forces recovered a huge cache of fake currency notes and equipment used to print them, all belonging to Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior police official said on Sunday. 

Sharing information, Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said, "We received information on June 22, Saturday, about the printing of fake currency notes by the Maoists. Hence, an operation was launched in the area and printers, ink, and fake notes were seized." 

The recovery was made on Saturday evening on a forested hill near Korajguda village in the district when a joint team of security personnel from various forces was out on a search operation. 

While conducting the search of the site, the security personnel recovered a cache of fake notes in the denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, a coloured printing machine, a black and white printer, an inverter machine, 200 bottles of ink, four cartridges of the printer machine, nine printer rollers, six wireless sets, its charger and batteries. 

Earlier last week, at least eight Maoists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. 

"A jawan lost his life in the line of duty, whereas two have sustained injuries," officials said. -- ANI
