Govt's top exam reforms panel to meet on Monday





Amid a row over irregularities in competitive exams, the ministry on Saturday notified a seven-member panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency.





"In an expedited action, the panel will have its first meeting tomorrow (Monday). The committee is slated to submit its report within two months. The reforms that recommended will be implemented by the next exam cycle. The panel will also look into the exam calendar and make suggestions," a source said.





The panel will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA. -- PTI

