RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fresh gunfight in Manipur, none injured
June 23, 2024  12:16
File image
File image
A fresh gunfight broke out between armed men belonging to two warring communities in Manipur, the police said. 

The incident took place after some armed persons opened fire towards Thamnapokpi and Lamlai areas in Imphal East district from hilltop positions in adjoining Kangpokpi district around 10.30 pm on Saturday, a police officer said. 

Local village volunteers returned fire and security forces rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he said. 

The gunfight stopped after an hour and no casualties were reported, the officer said. 

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SGPC lodges complaint against fashion designer for yoga at Golden Temple
SGPC lodges complaint against fashion designer for yoga at Golden Temple

Archana Makwana, however, has apologised for her actions and said she never intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiment.

T20 WC: India eye revenge against under-pressure Australia!
T20 WC: India eye revenge against under-pressure Australia!

A victory for India will be sweet revenge for their heartbreaking losses in the finals of the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship last year.

Can INDIA bloc replicate LS victory in UP assembly bypolls?
Can INDIA bloc replicate LS victory in UP assembly bypolls?

The Samajwadi Party and Congress have announced that they will contest together under the INDIA bloc.

T20 WC: 'We beat Australia at last! Great achievement for Afghanistan cricket'
T20 WC: 'We beat Australia at last! Great achievement for Afghanistan cricket'

Afghanistan registered a stunning 21-run win for their first ever victory against Australia in international cricket.

T20 WC: Viv Richards 'loves' watching India play!
T20 WC: Viv Richards 'loves' watching India play!

Vivian Richards visited the Indian team's dressing room and expressed his support for Rohit Sharma & Co.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances