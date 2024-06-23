Extremely heavy rain likely in 3 Kerala districts, IMD issues red alert





A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts have been put on orange alert for Sunday.





The IMD has has also issued an orange alert in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Monday.





An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.





The IMD has also issued yellow alerts in other districts for Sunday and Monday. -- PTI

