CBI team probing UGC-NET case attacked in Bihar
June 23, 2024  21:08
A CBI team probing alleged irregularities in the conduct of the UGC-NET examination was allegedly attacked by locals in Bihar's Nawada after which four persons were arrested by the police on a complaint from the central agency, officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a team of CBI had gone to Kasiadeeh village in the area, they said.

A mob gathered around the CBI vehicles and heckled the officers, they said, adding a call was made to the local police station which dispatched force from Rajauli police station.

An FIR was filed by the local police against the accused on charges of causing disruption in government work and assault, among others.

The local police arrested four persons allegedly involved in the attack and they have been sent to judicial custody, they said. -- PTI
