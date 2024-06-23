RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI registers FIR in NEET-UG irregularities
June 23, 2024  15:37
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on Sunday. 

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the agency. 

The officials said that the CBI registered a fresh case against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union education ministry. 

Around 24 lakh students have taken the medical entrance test. 

They said the ministry had to give in to demands of students protesting in several cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices. 

"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5," a senior education ministry official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CID to probe sex assault case against Prajwal Revanna's brother
CID to probe sex assault case against Prajwal Revanna's brother

A 27 year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

Why Manisha Missed Sonakshi's Wedding
Why Manisha Missed Sonakshi's Wedding

Manisha Koirala is close not only to bride Sonakshi Sinha but also to her star father, Shatrughan Sinha.

Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, third incident in less than a week
Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, third incident in less than a week

The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by the state's rural works department to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block.

NADA issues fresh suspension notice to wrestler Bajrang
NADA issues fresh suspension notice to wrestler Bajrang

The elite wrestler has maintained that he never refused to give a sample but only demanded to know NADA's response to his email where he sought answers over why expired kits were sent to take his samples in December 2023.

NSA invoked against two in MP's Morena over cow slaughter charge
NSA invoked against two in MP's Morena over cow slaughter charge

Following a complaint of cow slaughter, the police on Friday night seized beef and cow skin from a house at the Bengali colony in Noorabad village of the district, an official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances