Canara Bank's official X account hacked
June 23, 2024  16:44
State-owned Canara Bank on Sunday said its X handle has been compromised and asked its customers not to use the social media handle till it has been restored. 

"Canara Bank would like to inform to all concerned that the bank's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised. All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest," the bank said in a statement. 

"We urge users not to post anything on our X page. We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls," it said. 

It has asked people to visit nearest bank branches or visit its official website/online channels for more information and services. -- PTI
