Canara Bank's official X account hacked





"Canara Bank would like to inform to all concerned that the bank's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised. All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest," the bank said in a statement.





"We urge users not to post anything on our X page. We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls," it said.





It has asked people to visit nearest bank branches or visit its official website/online channels for more information and services. -- PTI

State-owned Canara Bank on Sunday said its X handle has been compromised and asked its customers not to use the social media handle till it has been restored.