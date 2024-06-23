RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim spotted in Jammu's Katra
June 23, 2024  21:51
A view of Katra railway station in Jammu and Kashmir/ANI Photo
A view of Katra railway station in Jammu and Kashmir/ANI Photo
The woman who has been accused of honey-trapping the man who was shot dead in a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden area was seen in Jammu, a police source said on Sunday. 

Aman Joon, 26, was shot dead last week in the west Delhi area by two gangsters while he was sitting inside the restaurant with the woman. Police said Joon suffered 38 gunshot wounds. 

According to a source, the woman, who Joon had come to meet at the fast food joint, was seen at Katra Railway Station of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The woman, who is alleged to have been used as bait by the gangsters who killed the man, was captured in CCTV footage, which showed her carrying luggage at Katra Railway Station and covering her face with a scarf. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

As many as 458 infra projects hit by cost overrun of Rs 5.71 lakh cr in May
As many as 458 infra projects hit by cost overrun of Rs 5.71 lakh cr in May

As many as 458 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or above, were hit by a cost overrun of more than Rs 5.71 lakh crore in May this year, according to an official report. According to the Ministry of...

4 pro-YSRCP news channels off air in Andhra post polls; Oppn party moves TRAI
4 pro-YSRCP news channels off air in Andhra post polls; Oppn party moves TRAI

In a recent letter to TRAI, Reddy claimed the Andhra Pradesh Cable TV Operators Association took these four channels off air due to alleged coercion by the TDP-led government in the state.

Gautam Adani drew Rs 9.26 cr salary in FY24 - lower than his executives, industry peers
Gautam Adani drew Rs 9.26 cr salary in FY24 - lower than his executives, industry peers

India's second richest person Gautam Adani received a total remuneration of Rs 9.26 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, lower than most industry peers as well as his own key executives.

F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP
F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP

Verstappen, who had started alongside Norris on the front row, was leading by lap three and could then build a buffer and take control.

FIRST PICTURES: Sonakshi Weds Zaheer
FIRST PICTURES: Sonakshi Weds Zaheer

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on June 23, and they sure make a handsome pair.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances