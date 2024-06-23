RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BSF, BGB officials discuss border coordination on second day of key meet
June 23, 2024  22:20
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Border defence forces of India and Bangladesh on Sunday discussed infiltration and boundary disputes among a host of other issues during the second day of the annual coordination conference, officials said. 

The four-day event in Kolkata featuring personnel of the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh is aimed at boosting bilateral relations, and strengthening the spirit of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, they said. 

A 14-member Indian delegation led by Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, BSF South Bengal Frontier, is holding talks with the 11-member Bangladeshi delegation. 

The BGB delegation is led by Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, ADG, Region Commander, South Western Region, Jessore. 

Various issues of mutual interest, including joint efforts against cross-border crime, pending development work in the boundary region and measures to prevent illegal cross-border movement are being discussed between the two forces, a BSF statement said. 

The talks also aim at resolving boundary disputes and enhancing border management effectiveness, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC PIX: USA bowled out for 115 after Jordan hat-trick
T20 WC PIX: USA bowled out for 115 after Jordan hat-trick

IMAGES from the Super Eight Match of the T20 World Cup, played between England and USA, in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday.

As many as 458 infra projects hit by cost overrun of Rs 5.71 lakh cr in May
As many as 458 infra projects hit by cost overrun of Rs 5.71 lakh cr in May

As many as 458 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or above, were hit by a cost overrun of more than Rs 5.71 lakh crore in May this year, according to an official report. According to the Ministry of...

4 pro-YSRCP news channels off air in Andhra post polls; Oppn party moves TRAI
4 pro-YSRCP news channels off air in Andhra post polls; Oppn party moves TRAI

In a recent letter to TRAI, Reddy claimed the Andhra Pradesh Cable TV Operators Association took these four channels off air due to alleged coercion by the TDP-led government in the state.

Gautam Adani drew Rs 9.26 cr salary in FY24 - lower than his executives, industry peers
Gautam Adani drew Rs 9.26 cr salary in FY24 - lower than his executives, industry peers

India's second richest person Gautam Adani received a total remuneration of Rs 9.26 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, lower than most industry peers as well as his own key executives.

F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP
F1: Verstappen beats Norris to win Spain GP

Verstappen, who had started alongside Norris on the front row, was leading by lap three and could then build a buffer and take control.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances