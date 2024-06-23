BSF, BGB officials discuss border coordination on second day of key meet

BSF, BGB officials discuss border coordination on second day of key meetJune 23, 2024 22:20
File image/ANI Photo
Border defence forces of India and Bangladesh on Sunday discussed infiltration and boundary disputes among a host of other issues during the second day of the annual coordination conference, officials said.
The four-day event in Kolkata featuring personnel of the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh is aimed at boosting bilateral relations, and strengthening the spirit of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, they said.
A 14-member Indian delegation led by Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, BSF South Bengal Frontier, is holding talks with the 11-member Bangladeshi delegation.
The BGB delegation is led by Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, ADG, Region Commander, South Western Region, Jessore.
Various issues of mutual interest, including joint efforts against cross-border crime, pending development work in the boundary region and measures to prevent illegal cross-border movement are being discussed between the two forces, a BSF statement said.
The talks also aim at resolving boundary disputes and enhancing border management effectiveness, it said. -- PTI
