Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia on 'deathbed': BNP leader
June 23, 2024  21:24
Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia/File image
Accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of a personal political vendetta against her predecessor and political rival Khaleda Zia, a senior leader from her party on Sunday claimed she is on her "deathbed" as she has been deprived of advance medical treatment abroad. 

A report in The Daily Star said that Khaleda Zia, 78, was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka in an ambulance around 3:30 am on Saturday as she suddenly fell ill at her residence, 'Firoza' in Gulshan. 

Hasina's action is a result of personal political vendetta, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged and said, It's our misfortune that our leader Khaleda Zia is now in critical condition on her deathbed without receiving any (necessary) medical treatment (abroad). 

She was quickly admitted to the CCU, where her medical treatment began under the supervision of a medical board. 

The BNP leader further alleged that Zia has been imprisoned for a long period due to the vindictiveness of the current oppressive fascist government, the news portal said. -- PTI
