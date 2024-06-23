RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amit Shah to review flood preparedness on Sunday
June 23, 2024  09:09
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday review preparedness to deal with floods that affect various parts of the country during the monsoon.
 
Every year, large areas of Bihar, Assam and other eastern states are inundated due to a rise in the water level of various rivers due to monsoon rains.
 
"The home minister will chair a high-level meeting here on Sunday to review overall preparedness for flood management in the country," a home ministry official said.
 
Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and a few other states also encounter landslides and other rain-related issues during the monsoon.
 
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir have also seen floods in recent years.
 
Currently, Assam is facing floods with around 3.90 lakh people affected in 19 districts, officials said.

The death toll in this year's flood, landslides and storm has reached 37, while one person is missing, they said. -- PTI 
