2 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
June 23, 2024  18:54
File image
File image
Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were killed after Maoists blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgah's Sukma district on Sunday, the police said. 

The Maoist blast took place around 3 pm near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

An advance party of the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, he said.

The security personnel were in a truck and on motorcycles, he said.

The Maoists triggered an IED blast targeting the truck that claimed the lives of constable Shailendra (29) and the vehicle driver Vishnu R (35), he said. 

After being alerted about the blast, more forces were rushed to the spot and the bodies were being evacuated from the forest, he said.

A search operation is underway in the area, he added. -- PTI
