2 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh





The Maoist blast took place around 3 pm near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.





An advance party of the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, he said.





The security personnel were in a truck and on motorcycles, he said.





The Maoists triggered an IED blast targeting the truck that claimed the lives of constable Shailendra (29) and the vehicle driver Vishnu R (35), he said.





After being alerted about the blast, more forces were rushed to the spot and the bodies were being evacuated from the forest, he said.





A search operation is underway in the area, he added. -- PTI

