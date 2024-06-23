2 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

2 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast in ChhattisgarhJune 23, 2024 18:54
Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were killed after Maoists blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgah's Sukma district on Sunday, the police said.
The Maoist blast took place around 3 pm near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.
An advance party of the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, he said.
The security personnel were in a truck and on motorcycles, he said.
The Maoists triggered an IED blast targeting the truck that claimed the lives of constable Shailendra (29) and the vehicle driver Vishnu R (35), he said.
After being alerted about the blast, more forces were rushed to the spot and the bodies were being evacuated from the forest, he said.
A search operation is underway in the area, he added. -- PTI
