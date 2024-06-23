RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 arrested with drugs worth Rs 8.5 cr in Assam's Karimganj
June 23, 2024  12:50
Two persons were arrested with drugs, cumulatively worth Rs 8.5 crore, in two operations in Assam's Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. 

The two anti-narcotic operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs, he said in a post on X. 

One person was held with 806 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 5 crore, in one operation, Sarma said. 

The second person was apprehended with 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.5 crore, he said. 

Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. -- PTI
