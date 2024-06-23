2 arrested with drugs worth Rs 8.5 cr in Assam's Karimganj





The two anti-narcotic operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs, he said in a post on X.





One person was held with 806 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 5 crore, in one operation, Sarma said.





The second person was apprehended with 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.5 crore, he said.





Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. -- PTI

