RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP: Cousins end life after families oppose their 'relationship'
June 22, 2024  15:50
image
A man and his cousin died by suicide allegedly after their families opposed their relationship, police in Shahjahanpur said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday in the Astoli village. 

Kuldeep (20) was allegedly in a relationship with his 18-year-old cousin. When their families found out, they opposed their affair. Following this, Kuldeep got married a few months ago and the girl was supposed to get married on July 9, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

On Friday, when the girl's family member went to collect hay for their cattle in a hut built near their house, they found her and Kuldeep hanging and informed the police, Awasthi said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Oppn MPs may reject position to assist pro tem Speaker: Sources
Oppn MPs may reject position to assist pro tem Speaker: Sources

Opposition leaders nominated to the panel of chairpersons to assist the pro tem Speaker are considering not accepting the positions, a source said on Saturday.

Adani Group aims to become leader in cement sector in 4 years
Adani Group aims to become leader in cement sector in 4 years

Ambuja Cements' announcement that it would acquire Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries could be the Adani Group company's first step for wider inorganic expansion, according to analysts.

Manjrekar calls for pitch-specific playing XI for India
Manjrekar calls for pitch-specific playing XI for India

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India should strive to find the right balance in playing XI

Indian women compound archers notch up another World Cup gold
Indian women compound archers notch up another World Cup gold

The women's compound team thus has been unbeatable this season, having won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

Fresh formal hiring at seven-month high in April, shows EPFO data
Fresh formal hiring at seven-month high in April, shows EPFO data

The number of fresh formal jobs generated in a month increased to a seven-month high in April, signalling a recovery in the formal labour market in the country, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees'...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances