RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UGC-NET paper leak: CBI grills suspect in UP
June 22, 2024  17:00
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned a man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar in connection with the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test paper leak case, officials said.

The suspect, who allegedly posted a portion of the paper on instant messaging service Telegram, was taken to Padrauna Kotwali in the district where he is being questioned by the team of CBI anti-corruption branch, they said.

It is understood that the suspect had undertaken coaching for the examination in Kota, Rajasthan, they said.

The CBI had registered a first information report (FIR) into the UGC-NET paper leak case on Thursday against unidentified people on a reference from the Union education ministry.

The UGC-NET-2024 exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country.

The next day, the University Grants Commission received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (l4C) that the paper was available on the darknet and allegedly being sold for Rs 5-6 lakh on messaging platforms, sources said. 

According to the complaint from the education ministry, the inputs from I4C, which functions under the Union home ministry, 'prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised', officials said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success
Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success

Warner and Head have turned up on numerous occasions for the Baggy Greens laying the foundation for their successful totals.

Bihar cops obtain reference NEET papers, ED likely to join probe
Bihar cops obtain reference NEET papers, ED likely to join probe

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, which is probing the alleged National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak case, on Saturday claimed to have obtained reference question papers of the test...

Sumit Nagal books ticket to Paris 2024
Sumit Nagal books ticket to Paris 2024

The Paris Games will be his second stint in the Olympics, having also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he made it to the second round.

Oppn MPs may reject position to assist pro tem Speaker: Sources
Oppn MPs may reject position to assist pro tem Speaker: Sources

Opposition leaders nominated to the panel of chairpersons to assist the pro tem Speaker are considering not accepting the positions, a source said on Saturday.

Adani Group aims to become leader in cement sector in 4 years
Adani Group aims to become leader in cement sector in 4 years

Ambuja Cements' announcement that it would acquire Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries could be the Adani Group company's first step for wider inorganic expansion, according to analysts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances