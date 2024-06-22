Priest who performed Ram temple consecration dies

Priest who performed Ram temple consecration diesJune 22, 2024 15:52
Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, the chief priest who had performed the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, died Saturday morning.
Family members said Dixit, 86, was not well for the last few days. His last rites will be conducted at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi
Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in an event led by Prime Minister Modi.
Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Dixit.
In a post on 'X', he said, "The departure of Acharya Shri Laxmikant Dixit, a great scholar of Kashi and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual and literary world."
"He will always be remembered for his service to Sanskrit language and Indian culture," Adityanath said.
"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to his disciples and followers to bear this sorrow," he added. -- PTI
Family members said Dixit, 86, was not well for the last few days. His last rites will be conducted at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi
Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in an event led by Prime Minister Modi.
Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Dixit.
In a post on 'X', he said, "The departure of Acharya Shri Laxmikant Dixit, a great scholar of Kashi and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual and literary world."
"He will always be remembered for his service to Sanskrit language and Indian culture," Adityanath said.
"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to his disciples and followers to bear this sorrow," he added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Fresh formal hiring at seven-month high in April, shows EPFO data
The number of fresh formal jobs generated in a month increased to a seven-month high in April, signalling a recovery in the formal labour market in the country, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees'...