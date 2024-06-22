RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No bail or parole for MP Engineer Rashid for now
June 22, 2024  18:25
image
Newly elected Lok Sabha MP from north Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Rashid, arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, failed to secure interim bail on Saturday with a special court here adjourning the matter till July 1.

The court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a response to to his plea and also inform it about when he could take an oath as an MP. 

The newly elected Lok Sabha MPs are scheduled to take oath on June 24, 25 and 26.

During the hearing, Rashid's counsel sought custody parole for him to take oath and cited a recent order where Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, an accused in the Delhi excise 'scam' money laundering case, was allowed identical relief to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP recently.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta, however, observed that the charges levelled against Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, were on a different footing from those faced by the AAP leader.

The NIA submitted it is in the process of consulting Parliament and Tihar jail authorities 'regarding the prayer sought by the applicant for his oath ceremony'.

"Let reply, if any, be filed by NIA on 01.07.2024 before the concerned Court. As directed vide order dated 18.06.2024, NIA is also directed to apprise the court about the date on which the applicant / accused may take Oath as Member of Parliament.

"Put up for consideration before the concerned court on 01.07.2024 at 11 am," the judge said the its order.

The judge allowed the NIA's prayer for time to file its reply.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi argued for releasing Rashid on bail, asserting, "He is the person who won the election with a vast majority. People love him and want him to fight in parliament democratically."

"It is my (Rashid's) constitutional duty to take oath. I am compelled to beg before them for taking an oath. This is really shameful. The court may direct the jail authorities to contact the Lok Sabha Secretariat, direct NIA to contact the Lok Sabha Secretariat, or direct the Lok Sabha Secretariat to specify the date on which Rashid may take oath," the counsel said.

Rashid has moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who the NIA had arrested for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case.

Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pro tem Speaker's post: Opposition to mount protest, govt hits back
Pro tem Speaker's post: Opposition to mount protest, govt hits back

Opposition leaders nominated to the panel of chairpersons to assist the pro tem Speaker are considering not accepting the positions, a source said on Saturday.

53 dead in TN hooch tragedy, govt rules out CBI probe
53 dead in TN hooch tragedy, govt rules out CBI probe

About 140 people out of 193 who were admitted to various government medical facilities after they consumed the spurious liquor on Tuesday night were currently stable, Kallakurichi district collector M S Prasanth said.

Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success
Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success

Warner and Head have turned up on numerous occasions for the Baggy Greens laying the foundation for their successful totals.

Bihar cops obtain reference NEET papers, ED likely to join probe
Bihar cops obtain reference NEET papers, ED likely to join probe

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, which is probing the alleged National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak case, on Saturday claimed to have obtained reference question papers of the test...

Sumit Nagal books ticket to Paris 2024
Sumit Nagal books ticket to Paris 2024

The Paris Games will be his second stint in the Olympics, having also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he made it to the second round.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances