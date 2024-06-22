RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MVA seat-sharing talks yet to begin: Raut
June 22, 2024  12:27
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said seat-sharing talks have not commenced among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled later this year, and asserted that all are equal stakeholders in the opposition alliance.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed to the world how Maharashtra stopped the Bharatiya Janata Party from getting a full majority.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena-UBT, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and the Congress.

The alliance won 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Seat-sharing talks have not yet commenced -- neither with the NCP-SP nor the Congress. So the question of who will contest how many seats doesn't arise. All are equal stakeholders," he said.

"There are 288 (assembly) seats (in Maharashtra). There will be no shortage of seats for anyone. Everyone will contest comfortably," Raut said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a NCP-SP party leader quoted its supremo Sharad Pawar as saying that his party agreed to contest fewer seats than its MVA allies during the Lok Sabha elections but the situation would be different in the assembly polls.

Raut said that in the Lok Sabha polls, the strike rate of NCP-SP was the highest as it won eight of the 10 seats it contested. The Shiv Sena-UBT won nine of the 21 seats, but it was the most targeted party by the opposition, he claimed.

Raut said the Shiv Sena-UBT lost two-three seats by a thin margin or else its strike rate too would have been better.

Of the three MVA parties, NCP-SP strike rate was 80 per cent, the Congress' strike rate was 75 per cent, while that of the Shiv Sena-UBT, which contested the maximum number of seats, was just 41 per cent.  -- PTI
