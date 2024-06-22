RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP govt to include 'teachings' of Lords Ram and Krishna in academic curriculum
June 22, 2024  20:48
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the teachings of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna will be included in the curriculum of higher education and school education.

"The state government has taken up the 'Ram Van Gaman Path' and 'Krishna Path Gaman' projects. In Madhya Pradesh, the places Lord Ram had gone to will be identified and developed as religious places. This was also mentioned in our manifesto. I am happy that we are working on it. We will include Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the curriculum of higher education and school education," CM Yadav told reporters.

Reacting to the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to teach about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in their academic curriculum, state Congress President Jitendra Patwari said it is good to teach about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the book, but paper leaks, corruption and scams are sins, and the government should avoid them.

"The family has taught Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and love since childhood; every father says to become a good person; Lord Ram has taught it. They include it in the book; may God give wisdom; it is good, but the future of students gets affected due to paper leaks; its responsibility is with the government. What are the reasons behind recruitment scams in the BJP government? Who will take responsibility for them? It is good to teach about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the book, but paper leaks, corruption and scams are sins; the government should avoid them," Patwari told ANI.
