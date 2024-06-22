RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Game zone blaze: Rajkot chief fire officer among 3 held
June 22, 2024  21:35
image
The Rajkot Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer and deputy CFO were arrested on Saturday in connection with the massive blaze at a game zone here on May 25, which resulted in the deaths of 27 persons, including children.

CFO Ilesh Kher and Deputy CFO Bhikha Theba as well as Mahesh Rathod, who was the supervisor of the fabrication work going on at the ill-fated TRP Game Zone, were arrested, the official said.

"Theba is already in jail in connection with a corruption case and his custody was taken through a transfer warrant. With this, we have so far arrested 15 persons in connection with the blaze," he said.

Kher was accused of not inquiring about whether the unit possessed a valid fire NOC certificate as well as proper fire fighting equipment after a similar blaze broke out during welding work at TRP game zone on September 4 last year, a statement from the police said.

Rathod was held for alleged negligence in his duty and not ensuring proper safety during the welding work, it added.

Among those arrested earlier include the civic body's Town Planning Officer MD Sagathia, who is presently under suspension.

He is also an accused in a disproportionate assets case being probed by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

These persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt by act that endangers life or personal safety of others, forgery, criminal conspiracy, among others.

Police probe so far has found the game zone was running without a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Atishi faces protests as her fast enters second day
Atishi faces protests as her fast enters second day

A group of protesters on Saturday raised slogans and waved placards at the venue of Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis in the city, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging the Bharatiya Janata Party...

Norris snatches pole from Verstappen in Spain
Norris snatches pole from Verstappen in Spain

Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday

NTA top leadership under scanner: Dharmendra Pradhan
NTA top leadership under scanner: Dharmendra Pradhan

The 'top leadership' of the National Testing Agency is under the scanner over alleged irregularities in competitive exams National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and National Eligibility Test, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan...

Euro 2024: Georgia grab point vs Czechs after late penalty drama
Euro 2024: Georgia grab point vs Czechs after late penalty drama

Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

Day after NCP's claim, Raut says all are equal in MVA
Day after NCP's claim, Raut says all are equal in MVA

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday stressed that all are equal stakeholders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, his comment coming after a Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader quoted party supremo...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances