Court to hear today Engineer Rashid's bail plea to take oath as MP

Court to hear today Engineer Rashid's bail plea to take oath as MPJune 22, 2024 00:42
Engineer Rashid/File image/ANI Photo
A Delhi court is likely to hear on Saturday further arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP.
Contesting as an independent candidate, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.
Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh had on Tuesday fixed the matter for hearing on June 22 and directed the NIA to inform the court about the likely date for his oath-taking.
The judge passed the directions after he was informed that the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs will take oath on June 24, 25 and 26.
Rashid has moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.
Engineer Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Bucking the trend: Indian startups regain lost funding ground, says report
Finally, some good news for the Indian startup ecosystem. After four consecutive half-year periods of declining funding since 2022, the first half (H1) of 2024 has shown an upward trend compared to the second half (H2) of 2023....
SC refuses to defer NEET-UG counselling; re-exam for 1563 students on Sunday
The National Testing Agency, under fire over the lapses in the conduct of NEET and UGC-NET, is gearing up to conduct on Sunday a retest for the medical entrance exam for 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to make up...