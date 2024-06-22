RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court to hear today Engineer Rashid's bail plea to take oath as MP
June 22, 2024  00:42
Engineer Rashid/File image/ANI Photo
Engineer Rashid/File image/ANI Photo
A Delhi court is likely to hear on Saturday further arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP. 

Contesting as an independent candidate, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla. 

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh had on Tuesday fixed the matter for hearing on June 22 and directed the NIA to inform the court about the likely date for his oath-taking. 

The judge passed the directions after he was informed that the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs will take oath on June 24, 25 and 26. 

Rashid has moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. 

Engineer Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail. -- PTI
