Communal violence erupts in Jodhpur, 2 cops injured

A communal clash erupted in a locality in Jodhpur in which two policemen were injured and two vehicles were damaged, police said on Saturday.



Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the clash began Friday night over the construction of a gate in the backside of an eidgah near Rajaram Circle in the Soorsagar area in Jodhpur.



The residents of the locality opposed the construction of the gate on the backside of the eidgah saying that it would increase the movement of people in that area.



According to police, the construction began on Friday evening. The subsequent confrontation turned violent later with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism.



Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said that the situation is under control and police have been deployed in the entire area.



"We have imposed section 144 and have arrested 51 people so far," he said.



Last night, tension escalated and some people pelted stones, injuring two police officers, DCP Yadav said.



"A shop and a tractor were set on fire, and a jeep was vandalised," a senior police officer said.



"Police dispersed people to their homes by using batons and fired 4-5 rounds of tear gas shells," the officer added.



While charging at the crowd, police had to face a barrage of stones hurled at them, which for a moment blocked their advancement.



A brief peace was also worked out by the police with the help of senior members from both communities but sudden stone-pelting turned the situation tense again.



According to police, stones were pelted from houses in the areas including Vyapariyon ka Mohalla, Ambon ka Bagh and Subhash Chowk.



Efforts are on to identify the houses from where stones were thrown at the police when they tried to disperse the mob.



By late Friday night, the situation was brought under control but the area remained tense. Heavy police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary forces continue to be deployed on Saturday morning to maintain law and order.



Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said two FIRs were filed based on complaints from both sides.



Police said people from both sides have been taken into custody and teams are still raiding houses in the locality to apprehend suspects.



They said that the police have also filed a case in the matter under provisions of law, including perpetrating violence, causing interference in the government's work, damaging public property, disturbing communal harmony and rioting. -- PTI

