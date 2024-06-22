RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Communal violence erupts in Jodhpur, 2 cops injured
June 22, 2024  19:47
image
A communal clash erupted in a locality in Jodhpur in which two policemen were injured and two vehicles were damaged, police said on Saturday.

Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the clash began Friday night over the construction of a gate in the backside of an eidgah near Rajaram Circle in the Soorsagar area in Jodhpur.

The residents of the locality opposed the construction of the gate on the backside of the eidgah saying that it would increase the movement of people in that area.

According to police, the construction began on Friday evening. The subsequent confrontation turned violent later with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism.

Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said that the situation is under control and police have been deployed in the entire area.

"We have imposed section 144 and have arrested 51 people so far," he said.

Last night, tension escalated and some people pelted stones, injuring two police officers, DCP Yadav said.

"A shop and a tractor were set on fire, and a jeep was vandalised," a senior police officer said.

"Police dispersed people to their homes by using batons and fired 4-5 rounds of tear gas shells," the officer added.

While charging at the crowd, police had to face a barrage of stones hurled at them, which for a moment blocked their advancement.

A brief peace was also worked out by the police with the help of senior members from both communities but sudden stone-pelting turned the situation tense again.

According to police, stones were pelted from houses in the areas including Vyapariyon ka Mohalla, Ambon ka Bagh and Subhash Chowk.

Efforts are on to identify the houses from where stones were thrown at the police when they tried to disperse the mob.

By late Friday night, the situation was brought under control but the area remained tense. Heavy police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary forces continue to be deployed on Saturday morning to maintain law and order.

Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh said two FIRs were filed based on complaints from both sides.

Police said people from both sides have been taken into custody and teams are still raiding houses in the locality to apprehend suspects.

They said that the police have also filed a case in the matter under provisions of law, including perpetrating violence, causing interference in the government's work, damaging public property, disturbing communal harmony and rioting.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The major decisions taken by the GST Council
The major decisions taken by the GST Council

In order to reduce government litigations, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the GST Council has fixed a monetary limit for filing appeals by the tax department before the various appellate authorities. It...

Bihar cops obtain reference NEET papers, ED likely to join probe
Bihar cops obtain reference NEET papers, ED likely to join probe

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, which is probing the alleged National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak case, on Saturday claimed to have obtained reference question papers of the test...

Indian women archers grab hat-trick of World Cup gold medals
Indian women archers grab hat-trick of World Cup gold medals

The women's compound team thus has been unbeatable this season, having won the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 2 gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon in April and May respectively.

Panel headed by former ISRO chief to oversee NTA reforms
Panel headed by former ISRO chief to oversee NTA reforms

Amid a row over irregularities in competitive exams National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and National Eligibility Test (NET), the education ministry on Saturday notified a seven-member panel headed by former Indian Space...

How Yoga Day was celebrated in China
How Yoga Day was celebrated in China

Year after year, the number of yoga practitioners participating in the official and unofficial events on International Yoga Day in different cities is growing, especially the young people, officials say.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances