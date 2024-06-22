RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre notifies new law amid paper leak row
June 22, 2024  08:34
image
The Centre on Friday operationalised a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.
 
Nearly four months after President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the Personnel Ministry on Friday night issued a notification, saying the provisions of the law will come into force from June 21.

The move assumes significance amid a raging row over UGC-NET, 2024, exam's question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case to probe the question paper leak of the exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Opposition parties have also alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, the results of which were announced by NTA on June 4.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the Central Government hereby appoints the 21st day of June, 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," reads the notification.

The notification of the Act comes just a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was asked when the legislation would be implemented. The minister had said the law ministry was framing the rules.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on February 9. The Lok Sabha passed it on February 6. President Murmu gave approval to the bill on February 12, turning it into a law.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

West Indies make short work of US to stay in semis race
West Indies make short work of US to stay in semis race

The West Indies, led by Andre Russell, delivered a top-class bowling performance to dismiss the United States for 128 in their crucial Super Eights Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup in Barbados on Friday.

How South Africa pulled it off against England...
How South Africa pulled it off against England...

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram applauded his bowlers for sealing a thrilling seven-run victory over England in a T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match in St Lucia on Friday, saying they did not wilt under pressure.

In Pictures - De Kock, bowlers help South Africa sink England
In Pictures - De Kock, bowlers help South Africa sink England

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 8s Group 2 match between South Africa and England at Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Friday.

In Pictures - France, Netherlands in frenetic goalless draw
In Pictures - France, Netherlands in frenetic goalless draw

France and the Netherlands are level on four points at the top of the group standings, with Austria on three, while Poland have no points and cannot advance to the last 16.

Porsche teen's father, 5 others granted bail
Porsche teen's father, 5 others granted bail

The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board member L N Danwade gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances