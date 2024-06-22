RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baltimore bridge collapse: 8 Indians leave for home
June 22, 2024  09:17
Eight Indian crew members of the cargo ship 'Dali' that crashed into a famed Baltimore bridge in March left for India on Friday after nearly three months on the mammoth vessel.

According to Baltimore Maritime Exchange, four of the 21 crew members are still on board the 984-foot cargo ship MV Dali, which is tentatively scheduled to leave Friday evening for Norfolk, Virginia.

The rest of the crew has been moved to a service apartment in Baltimore and will remain there pending an investigation.

Notably, 20 of the crew members were Indian nationals. They were on board the MV Dali Cargo, which struck the pillars of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge resulting in its collapse and the death of six construction workers in the tragic incident.

Dali will undergo repair at Norfolk.

The departure of eight Indian crew members including a cook, a fitter and seamen follows a deal approved by the judge. None of these are officers. The rest 13 would remain in the US, mainly because of the pending investigations.

"They're anxious, under considerable stress considering they don't know the future. They don't know when they'll see their family again or how they'll be treated here," Rev. Joshua Messick, director of the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center and chaplain for the Port of Baltimore told CNN.
