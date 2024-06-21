RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Yoga better than taking medicines: Rajnath
June 21, 2024  10:09
PM practicing yoga in Srinagar
PM practicing yoga in Srinagar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, spoke about the benefits of yoga, and said at a time when issues like depression, blood pressure, and diabetes are rising, it is better to practice yoga than to depend on medicines.

The Defence Minister along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande performed Yoga in Mathura, on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga.

Singh said it is a matter of pride today that the cultural heritage of yoga has been accepted by the world.

Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to extend my wishes on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024. It is being celebrated throughout the world with great fervor. It is a matter of pride that the world has adopted this cultural heritage. The reason for its popularity is that it has become a symbol of a healthy lifestyle."

"Despite the progress in technology and infrastructure people are living a stressful life. People have become more isolated. Earlier there used to be joint families but now there are nuclear families. With the growing importance of social media, it has put more pressure on the minds of youths. Anxiety and depression have become very common. Physical activities have been reduced which has resulted in diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Instead of depending on medicines to cure these diseases, it is better to practice Yoga," the Defence Minister added.

He further said that working in this direction Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the concept of Yoga in front of the world and everyone adopted it.

"While there are clashes taking place in the world we believe in collaboration and cooperation. This year the theme of Yoga is Yoga for Self and Society. Yoga word means to combine. Through Yoga, the importance of meditation also spread to the world."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cummins 'tricks' as Australia beat Bangladesh amid rain
Cummins 'tricks' as Australia beat Bangladesh amid rain

Pat Cummins registered the first hat-trick of the 2024 T20 World Cup as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140 for 8 in the Super Eight match at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium, in Antigua, on Friday.

Revive Policy or Accept Payout
Revive Policy or Accept Payout

The National Commission noted that if the policyholder wanted reinstatement, he should have made a written request and should have also cleared the premium till that date, but no such request had been made.

A Train On World's Highest Rail Bridge
A Train On World's Highest Rail Bridge

The much-awaited world's highest railway bridge spans the Chenab river at a height of 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the river, which is 35 metres taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower.

PM leads Yoga Day event in Kashmir amid rain spoiler
PM leads Yoga Day event in Kashmir amid rain spoiler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.

How The President Spent Her Birthday
How The President Spent Her Birthday

President Droupadi Murmu turned 66 on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and spent the birthday morning at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in New Delhi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances