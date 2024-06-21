Yoga better than taking medicines: Rajnath





The Defence Minister along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande performed Yoga in Mathura, on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga.





Singh said it is a matter of pride today that the cultural heritage of yoga has been accepted by the world.





Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to extend my wishes on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024. It is being celebrated throughout the world with great fervor. It is a matter of pride that the world has adopted this cultural heritage. The reason for its popularity is that it has become a symbol of a healthy lifestyle."





"Despite the progress in technology and infrastructure people are living a stressful life. People have become more isolated. Earlier there used to be joint families but now there are nuclear families. With the growing importance of social media, it has put more pressure on the minds of youths. Anxiety and depression have become very common. Physical activities have been reduced which has resulted in diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Instead of depending on medicines to cure these diseases, it is better to practice Yoga," the Defence Minister added.





He further said that working in this direction Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the concept of Yoga in front of the world and everyone adopted it.





"While there are clashes taking place in the world we believe in collaboration and cooperation. This year the theme of Yoga is Yoga for Self and Society. Yoga word means to combine. Through Yoga, the importance of meditation also spread to the world."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, spoke about the benefits of yoga, and said at a time when issues like depression, blood pressure, and diabetes are rising, it is better to practice yoga than to depend on medicines.