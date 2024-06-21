RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why Sonowal is grateful for Modi's yoga scarf
June 21, 2024  17:35
image
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing his "love and affection" for the 'Gamosa' of Assam by adorning it during the International Day of Yoga event in Srinagar.

The Prime Minister was seen adorning a 'Gamosa' of Assam during the 10th International Day of Yoga event at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today morning.PM Modi had worn it on many occasions earlier also.

"Associated with this beloved Gamosa is the spiritual devotion and solidarity of the devout masses of Krishnaguru Sevashram. On behalf of the people of Assam as well as the devotees of Krishnaguru Sevashram, I express my deep gratitude to Modi ji for once again showing his love and affection for the Gamosa," the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterway said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge
HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge

The Delhi high court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging the relief granted in the money...

Mirabai Chanu's secret weapon for Paris 2024
Mirabai Chanu's secret weapon for Paris 2024

Chanu, who has a personal best of 88kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk, is no stranger to injuries and has struggled with a persistent back problem.

'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF

'The sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves, the better it is for Indian football'

Yoga, The Modi Way
Yoga, The Modi Way

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi doing yoga on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar to mark the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Why a translation sparked a Nehru-Harivansh Rai Bachchan verbal spat
Why a translation sparked a Nehru-Harivansh Rai Bachchan verbal spat

The argument with Nehru happened when Bachchan translated the president's speech in English into Hindi, which in accordance with regular practice was to be delivered by the vice president.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances