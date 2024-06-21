Why Sonowal is grateful for Modi's yoga scarf





The Prime Minister was seen adorning a 'Gamosa' of Assam during the 10th International Day of Yoga event at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today morning.PM Modi had worn it on many occasions earlier also.





"Associated with this beloved Gamosa is the spiritual devotion and solidarity of the devout masses of Krishnaguru Sevashram. On behalf of the people of Assam as well as the devotees of Krishnaguru Sevashram, I express my deep gratitude to Modi ji for once again showing his love and affection for the Gamosa," the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterway said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing his "love and affection" for the 'Gamosa' of Assam by adorning it during the International Day of Yoga event in Srinagar.