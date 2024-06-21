What a backdrop!

Sign inCreate Account
Pat Cummins registered the first hat-trick of the 2024 T20 World Cup as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 140 for 8 in the Super Eight match at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium, in Antigua, on Friday.
The National Commission noted that if the policyholder wanted reinstatement, he should have made a written request and should have also cleared the premium till that date, but no such request had been made.
The much-awaited world's highest railway bridge spans the Chenab river at a height of 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the river, which is 35 metres taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.
President Droupadi Murmu turned 66 on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and spent the birthday morning at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities in New Delhi.