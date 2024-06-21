RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Water crisis: Atishi to begin hunger strike at noon
June 21, 2024  10:35
image
Delhi Water Minister Atishi will begin her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal at noon to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana. 

 In a post on X, the minister said despite all efforts, the Haryana government was not releasing the full share of Delhi's water. Before starting the indefinite fast, Atishi will visit Rajghat at 11 am to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi who taught that the path of 'Satyagraha' has to be adopted to struggle against injustice, the minister said. "I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today... I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana," she said on X.

 The minister earlier claimed that Haryana for the last two weeks was releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD, as a result, 28 lakh people in Delhi were affected. Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave as a result the water demand has increased. PTI
