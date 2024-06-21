Tejashwi Yadav denies links with NEET paper leak





"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may call my PA or PS and personally interrogate them," Tejashwi said in reference to allegations that his aides helped an accused in the case.





"I am ready for probe and there is nothing to hide," he said a day after senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and some JD-U leaders including Bihar minister Sharvan Kumar targeted the RJD leader for his alleged involvement in the case.





The JD-U says Pritam Kumar, a former close aide of Tejashwi, had links with the scam accused as he tried to book a room at a guest house for one of the accused in first week of May.





Pritam Kumar, when he was in the Road Construction department, requested an official of in the same department to get a room in the name of Sikandar Yadavendu, who is one of the 13 accused arrested in the case.





RJD leaders have pointed to the involvement of some top BJP leader in the NEET paper leak.





Till date 13 people have been arrested in the scam and put in judicial custody. A Patna civil court on Friday postponed the bail hearing of four of the 13 accused. The next hearing is on June 25.





