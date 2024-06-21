RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tejashwi Yadav denies links with NEET paper leak
June 21, 2024  14:22
image
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, today denied his alleged involvement in the NEET paper leak scam and said that ruling NDA leaders have been linking his name to the scam to divert the issue and protect those behind it. 

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar  may call my PA or PS and personally interrogate them," Tejashwi said in reference to allegations that his aides helped an accused in the case.

"I am ready for probe and there is nothing to hide," he said a day after senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and  some JD-U leaders including Bihar minister Sharvan Kumar targeted the RJD leader for his alleged involvement in the case.

The JD-U says Pritam Kumar, a former  close aide of  Tejashwi, had links with the scam accused as he tried to book a room at a guest house for one of the accused in first week of May. 

Pritam Kumar, when he was in the Road Construction department, requested an official of in the same department to get a room in the name of Sikandar Yadavendu, who  is one of the 13 accused arrested in the case.

RJD leaders have pointed to the involvement of some top BJP leader in the NEET paper leak.

Till date 13 people have been arrested in the scam and put in judicial custody. A Patna civil court on Friday postponed the bail hearing of four of the 13 accused. The next hearing is on June 25.

-- MI Khan/Patna for Rediff.com
