Tata Steel workers in UK call first strikes in 40 years





Unite the Union said it is the first time in over 40 years that steelworkers in the UK have taken strike action aimed at severely impacting Tata Steel UK's operations.





The so-called "escalation' in industrial action comes after members of Unite had already begun working to rule and an overtime ban earlier this week.





"Tata's workers are not just fighting for their jobs -- they are fighting for the future of their communities and the future of steel in Wales," said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.





"The strikes will go on until Tata halts its disastrous plans. Unite is backing Tata's workers to the hilt in their historic battle to save the Welsh steel industry and give it the bright future it deserves," she said.





The union claims the Opposition Labour Party has called for the Mumbai-headquartered steel major to halt its plans and wait until after the July 4 general election to engage in talks with a newly elected government. -- PTI

Around 1,500 steelworkers based in Port Talbot and Llanwern in Wales will begin "all-out indefinite strike action' from July 8 in protest against what they see as Tata Steel's plans to cut 2,800 jobs and close its blast furnaces.