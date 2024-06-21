RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tata Steel workers in UK call first strikes in 40 years
June 21, 2024  20:53
File image/Andrew Yates/Reuters
File image/Andrew Yates/Reuters
Around 1,500 steelworkers based in Port Talbot and Llanwern in Wales will begin "all-out indefinite strike action' from July 8 in protest against what they see as Tata Steel's plans to cut 2,800 jobs and close its blast furnaces. 

Unite the Union said it is the first time in over 40 years that steelworkers in the UK have taken strike action aimed at severely impacting Tata Steel UK's operations. 

The so-called "escalation' in industrial action comes after members of Unite had already begun working to rule and an overtime ban earlier this week. 

"Tata's workers are not just fighting for their jobs -- they are fighting for the future of their communities and the future of steel in Wales," said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. 

"The strikes will go on until Tata halts its disastrous plans. Unite is backing Tata's workers to the hilt in their historic battle to save the Welsh steel industry and give it the bright future it deserves," she said. 

The union claims the Opposition Labour Party has called for the Mumbai-headquartered steel major to halt its plans and wait until after the July 4 general election to engage in talks with a newly elected government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?
Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?

When the Oracle at Delphi famously told Croesus, King of Lydia, that if he waged war on the Persians he would destroy a great kingdom, he was delighted.

Guj HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son's debut film 'Maharaj'
Guj HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son's debut film 'Maharaj'

The film has nothing objectionable or derogatory, the court said after watching it, and allowed its release on streaming platform Netflix.

Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia
Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk kept Ukraine in Euro 2024 contention with a goal 10 minutes from time to beat a shell-shocked Slovakia 2-1 on Friday

Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech
Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech

Ray, however, claimed on Friday that his remarks were "misinterpreted".

Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!
Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!

Cost-conscious fans for whom budgets are tight but Euro 2024 is unmissable are parking for free in German forests, lugging crates of supermarket beer to drink outside the fan zones

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances