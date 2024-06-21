RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Renukaswamy was tortured, Darshan tried to cover up: Probe
June 21, 2024  14:01
The Karnataka police, probing the Renukaswamy murder case, has said Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa had contacted several individuals soon after the alleged killing, while another accused has confessed that the victim was administered electric shock.

Aimed at escaping from 'adverse legal actions' against him and meet the expenses to 'cover up' the conspiracy and destruction of evidence, Darshan, accused number two in the case, had taken Rs 40 lakh from a friend, and the money has been recovered, they said.

Police have shared an update on the investigation in the remand application filed by the police before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Thursday, when they sought police custody of Darshan and three others, and judicial custody for his friend Pavithra Gowda, and remaining accused.

A total of 17 people including, Darshan and Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor,  had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Police have said that the 47-year-old actor and other accused -- Dhanraj D, Vinay V and Pradosh -- did not cooperate with the investigation and tried to hide facts.

The court on Thursday extended the police custody of the four by two days till June 22. The rest were remanded to judicial custody.   -- PTI
