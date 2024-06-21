Porsche teen's father, five other accused get bail





The court also granted bail to five other accused, including the owner and managers of two bars who were arrested for allegedly serving liquor to the underage patrons.





On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition.





The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board member LN Danwade gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.





The police had registered a case against the teenage accused's father, Vishal Agrawal, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and staff members of the two bars -- Cosie and Club Blak -- for serving alcohol to an underage person. -- PTI

