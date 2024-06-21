RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche teen's father, five other accused get bail
June 21, 2024  20:37
The father of the accused 17-year-old boy involved in the Porsche accident/ANI Photo
The father of the accused 17-year-old boy involved in the Porsche accident/ANI Photo
A court in Pune on Friday granted bail to the father of the juvenile accused in one of the cases pertaining to the Porsche car crash in which two software professionals were killed in the city last month. 

The court also granted bail to five other accused, including the owner and managers of two bars who were arrested for allegedly serving liquor to the underage patrons. 

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition. 

The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board member LN Danwade gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety. 

The police had registered a case against the teenage accused's father, Vishal Agrawal, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and staff members of the two bars -- Cosie and Club Blak -- for serving alcohol to an underage person. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?
Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?

When the Oracle at Delphi famously told Croesus, King of Lydia, that if he waged war on the Persians he would destroy a great kingdom, he was delighted.

Guj HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son's debut film 'Maharaj'
Guj HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son's debut film 'Maharaj'

The film has nothing objectionable or derogatory, the court said after watching it, and allowed its release on streaming platform Netflix.

Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia
Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk kept Ukraine in Euro 2024 contention with a goal 10 minutes from time to beat a shell-shocked Slovakia 2-1 on Friday

Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech
Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech

Ray, however, claimed on Friday that his remarks were "misinterpreted".

Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!
Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!

Cost-conscious fans for whom budgets are tight but Euro 2024 is unmissable are parking for free in German forests, lugging crates of supermarket beer to drink outside the fan zones

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances