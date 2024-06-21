RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Petrol to be dearer by Re 1, diesel 36 paise in Goa from tomorrow; Oppn slams govt
June 21, 2024  19:02
image
The Goa government has announced a hike in Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel with effect from Saturday, which will raise the price of petrol by Re 1 and diesel by 36 paise, an official said. 

The notification on this hike was issued on Friday by under secretary (finance) in the state government Pranab G Bhat. "The rise in VAT means petrol and diesel price will go up by Re 1 and 36 paise, respectively. 

The current price of petrol in Goa is Rs 95.40 per litre, while it is Rs 87.90 per litre for diesel," the official said. 

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Yuri Alemao called it the act of an "insensitive government" and said the hike must be withdrawn immediately. 

The Pramod Sawant government must curb wasteful expenditure instead of carrying out such hikes, he said. 

"The state government wants to break the backbone of the common people. Just recently, they hiked the power tariff and today we have rise in petrol and diesel prices," Alemao said. 

In a post on X, Goa Aam Aadmi Pary chief Amit Palekar said, "To fuel the ever rising need of corruption of @BJP4Goa led by CM @DrPramodPSawant after electricity price hike now BJP puts hands in the pockets of common again by raising fuel prices. How much more you will make common man suffer?" -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC stays Kejriwal's bail, to issue order in 2-3 days
HC stays Kejriwal's bail, to issue order in 2-3 days

The Delhi high court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging the relief granted in the money...

Govt creating tension between Marathas, OBCs: Jarange
Govt creating tension between Marathas, OBCs: Jarange

The government is thrusting new leaders to the fore and moving others aside to create a rift between the Maratha and OBC communities, he said, stressing that those protesting over their demand for non-dilution of the OBC quota are not at...

Travel woes and halal food hunt plague Afghan cricketers
Travel woes and halal food hunt plague Afghan cricketers

The non-availability of halal meat, a must-have in their menu, in their Bridgetown hotel forced them to temporarily wear a chef's apron.

Strong prospects already priced in for Crompton Greaves after Q4 results
Strong prospects already priced in for Crompton Greaves after Q4 results

Good results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24 and strong seasonal demand have led to strong investor interest in Crompton Greaves (CG) Consumer Electricals which is hitting new highs. While there's bullish consensus on the...

Mirabai Chanu's secret weapon for Paris 2024
Mirabai Chanu's secret weapon for Paris 2024

Chanu, who has a personal best of 88kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk, is no stranger to injuries and has struggled with a persistent back problem.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances